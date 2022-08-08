Meta testing a live-streaming platform for influencers

Meta is testing a new live-streaming platform for influencers called Super, having similar functionality to Twitch. This comes after Meta-owned Facebook announced shuttering its live shopping feature on October 1, 2022.

Super entered the development phase in late 2020 and is now built by Meta’s New Product Experimentation team. Meta reportedly approached multiple creators and had paid them between $200-3,000 to use the platform for 30 minutes.

Meta allows creators to register with an email address to gain early access. Super allows creators to monetise content. The viewers can donate to creators and purchase supplemental content through tiered subscriptions, ANI reported.

A quiet test

According to a TechCrunch report, the platform is currently being tested with lesser than 100 creators. A Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch, “They have been testing it very quietly for about two years. The end goal is ultimately creating the next standalone project that could be part of the Meta family of products.”

Super is currently in the testing phase, and Meta will reportedly tweak its features based on creators’ feedback.