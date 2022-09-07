Meta to launch high-end Cambria VR headset on October 11

Meta has announced that its Connect Conference 2022 will be held on October 11. In last year’s Connect, Meta changed its name from Facebook. According to reports, the company will announce its Horizon Worlds virtual reality app and the high-end Project Cambria headset during the Connect Conference.

According to The Verge report, Mark Zuckerberg last month announced the launch of the new headset. Recently, he shared an image on Facebook showcasing a device similar to Project Cambria. The headset will feature eye and facial tracking and colour passthrough — currently included on the Oculus Quest 2.

Upgrades to Meta’s Horizon Worlds

The company has also announced an initiative for creators called Creators of Tomorrow, to expand their audiences. According to reports, some creators are already working with elements like Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR environment.