Meta users can track VR fitness stats on phone

Meta is enabling users to track their virtual reality (VR) fitness stats on phone.

Users can track their Meta Quest fitness stats on phone through the Oculus mobile app or Apple Health.

These apps will sync with the Move app, Meta Quest’s built-in fitness tracker, to let users set goals and track calories burnt during workouts in VR.

How it works

Users can set up the Move app on their Meta Quest or Meta Quest 2 from the apps panel of their headset.

They can then sync their Move stats to their phone. Here’s how:

First, users have to opt in to sync their data from VR to the Oculus mobile app.

On the Move app in VR, they have to tap on Settings in the bottom right corner.

Scroll down to ‘Connect Move to Oculus Mobile App’ and toggle the switch on.

Move stats, including Move minutes, calories burned, and goals, will be encrypted and stored on Meta’s servers.

Users can disconnect their Move stats from the Oculus mobile app anytime.

After a VR workout session, users can open the Oculus mobile app on phone, click the Move tile on the Explore tab and view the Move dashboard with their stats for the day. They can also filter by app or see their monthly calendar view.

Sync with Apple Health

iOS users can sync their stats with Apple Health.

“Syncing with Apple Health will automatically track your VR workouts on your iPhone or Apple Watch without having to manually input information about your exercise,” Meta said in a blog post.

It is gradually rolling out these new features for users.

Here’s how users can connect their Move stats with Apple Health:

Connect Move with the Oculus mobile app.

Tap on the Connected Apps tab at the top.

Tap on the toggle next to Apple Health to enable syncing. If prompted, users will need to provide permissions for both Active Energy and Workouts.

“When you connect to Apple Health, information about your Meta Quest workouts, including apps used, approximate calories burned, and the headset you’re using, will be shared with Apple Health,” it explained.

“This will allow you to track your Move activity with Apple Health,” it added.

Users can change their Apple Health permissions from iPhone Settings > Health > Data Access & Devices > Oculus.

“You can always disconnect from Apple Health in the Oculus mobile app. This will stop new Move activity from updating in Apple Health — however, your previous Move activity will still appear,” it added.