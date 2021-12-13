Meta working on next-generation use cases for its metaverse offerings

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta, formerly known as Facebook Inc, wants to take its metaverse offerings beyond social network and entertainment use cases. The social media giant said that it is looking at a 15-year journey wherein it wants to take consumers from just experiencing mobile internet from their screens to being in it.
Meta will be exploring education, work, fitness, and other use cases beyond experiences like “watching a cricket match together with friends from the best stadium seats through augmented reality.”
Vishal Shah, Vice President, Metaverse at Meta in an interaction with the media, said that the development of this new phase of internet use cases needs to be an industry-wide effort. “Metaverse ultimately can’t be built by one company, both from a platform and experience perspective. There needs to be companies, creative developers and businesses to build these experiences for the consumers. The new idea here is of co-creation,” he said.
Meanwhile, Meta has already started launching its new virtual reality apps and gears. Last week, it launched the first version of its virtual reality social media app Horizon Worlds in the US and Canada, which lets users create their digital avatars and interact in augmented reality with their friends, hosting parties and professional meetings, listening to music and watching content---all like you are seated in the same room. Meta also called out for content creators and developers to create for the platform.
The app will be integrated with Oculus’ Meta Quest 2 headset.
Shah said, “We are looking to invest in the next generation of hardware, which includes VR gears and Oculus 2. We are going to continue investing. Next year will see more coming up. An early version of RayBan glasses for stories is already out, but it has speakers, microphones and cameras. It will have more AR features. Our team is working on the next generation use cases, which are working on displays on televisions. We want to experience metaverse irrespective of the device you are on.”
Meta is also closely monitoring the developments of Web 3.0, and plans to invest into it and enabling features like non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace in its family of apps.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...