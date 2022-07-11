Metric Tree Labs launches ‘Technology Business Launchpad’ to support startups, SMEs

Metric Tree Labs, a full-stack technology services company in Kochi, has launched ‘Technology Business Launchpad’ to handhold and support growing startups and SMEs. This initiative will assist non-tech founders to build and launch profitable tech businesses.

George Panamkuzha, CEO & Director, Metric Tree Labs, said the company will provide technical assistance as its consultants work with business owners to develop a product-to-market strategy. This will help startups and SMEs to get their internet business up and running along with product launches and proof of sales in the shortest possible time. Interested business owners can apply to the program through Metric Tree Lab’s website.

George said their “unique model is designed to create profitable businesses rather than creating hypergrowth. The short-term goal is to incubate five internet-based businesses over the next financial year. Over the next 3-5 years, through the program, we aim to support 50 internet-based SMEs to launch and generate product-market fit and a turnover of ₹1 crore each thereby reaching a collective turnover of ₹50 crore.”

Metric Tree Labs started as an IT solutions company that served global startups, SMEs, and enterprises by launching top-notch applications on the web, cloud, and mobile with a focus on MVP Development, E-commerce, Software as a Service, and Enterprise Applications. The company aims to deliver superior technology product development experience to its customers by building influential web and mobile apps. It has gained experience in launching products for more than 100 companies over the years.