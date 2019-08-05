Metro Cash & Carry partners ePayLater to digitise kirana stores

Wholesale retailer Metro Cash & Carry on Monday announced a partnership with fintech start-up ePayLater to help kirana shops digitise their business using smartphones.

As part of its next phase of kirana digitisation programme, Metro in association with ePayLater has co-created a mobile application ‘Digital Shop’ to digitise kirana shops’ business operation instantly without any additional investment, a joint statement said.

Through this app, kirana shop owners can digitally track their daily and monthly sales, manage inventory, place orders with Metro and also pay digitally, it added.

App’s feature

“The Digital Shop initiative is aligned with Centre’s impetus to digitize small retailers and shopkeepers, and aim to help facilitate a more level-playing field for these small and independent businesses for their continued success,” Metro Cash & Carry India MD & CEO Arvind Mediratta said.

The App will also provide analytics to kirana owners such as inventory consumption patterns and the fast and slow-moving products that will optimise their product mix and eventually help in improving their revenues and margins, the statement said.

Metro Cash & Carry entered the Indian market in 2003 and currently operates 27 wholesale distribution centres. Globally, it operates in 26 countries with over 760 wholesale markets and employs about 105,000 people.