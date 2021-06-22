Mi India launches Mi 11 Lite smartphone

Xiaomi’s Mi India on Tuesday announced the launch of a new smartphone Mi 11 Lite and the Mi Watch Revolve Active.

With the launch, the brand has expanded its Mi 11 Series and wearable portfolio.

Mi 11 Lite

Mi 11 Lite is the latest addition to the Mi 11 series of smartphones by the brand. It comes with a 6.55' inch 10-bit AMOLED DotDisplay with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also features a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone measures 6.8mm in thickness and weighs 157 grams.

It is powered by the Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 732G processor.

The device is equipped with LiquidCool Technology to avoid overheating, especially during gaming sessions. The phone comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

It is equipped with a 4,250mAh battery and 33W fast charging support.

The smartphone features a triple camera - a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens along a 5MP telemacro camera and a 16MP front camera.

It can also take 4K videos with electronic image stabilisation at 30 fps per second. The camera app comes with 23 director modes. The phone also comes with multiple built-in features such as Magic zoom, parallel world, VLOG mode.

For audio, it has a dual speaker setup supported with Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification.

The phone will come in Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue and Vinyl Black colours.

Mi Watch Revolve Active

The Mi Watch Revolve Active is the brand’s new smartwatch, It comes with a 1.39 inch AMOLED screen with a 454×454 pixels resolution and 450 nits of peak brightness. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with DLC coating. The watch weighs 32 grams.

It comes with 5ATM water resistance rating (50 meters underwater). The device is equipped with a 420mAh battery. The smartwatch provides a 14-day long battery backup on a single charge (typical usage, may change based on usage patterns) and takes less than 2 hours to fully charge, the brand said.

It comes with a Smart Always-On Display feature. Users can customise the watch face from more than 110 faces available for download from Xiaomi Wear App as well as use any gallery image in personalised watch-faces.

The watch comes with LifeQ Health algorithm. It provides health information and can monitor and analyse over 30 key data points including blood oxygen, stress, heart rate, sleep quality, energy levels, calories burned, etc.

The watch supports over 117 workout modes, including 17 professional sports modes, such as triathlons, swimming, HIIT, Boxing, Water sports, and Yoga, among others. The watch also supports automatic workout detection, it pauses and resumes when the user does.

It detects common activity modes like indoor jogging, outdoor jogging and power walking.

The smartwatch is also equipped with a high-end GPS chip system. The 12nm built-in high-end process Airoha GPS chip supports synchronous positioning by four major positioning systems: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BDS.

It has built-in Alexa support. In first, the watch will have third party app support Strava (available for both Android and IOS) and Apple Health (available on IOS only).

It will come in black, blue and beige colours, and with six interchangeable strap options-olive green, leather black, maroon, beige, black, and blue.

Price and availability

Mi 11 Lite will be available from June 28 starting 12:00 noon across Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorised retail partners.

Mi 11 Lite is priced at ₹21,999 for 6GB + 128GB variant and ₹23,999 for the 8GB + 128 GB variant.

Mi Watch Revolve Active will be available from June 25, 2021 (12:00 noon) at a starting price of ₹9,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and retail stores.