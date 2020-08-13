Mi India pledges 2,500 smartphones to children worst-affected by pandemic

To celebrate five years of its ‘Make in India’ initiative, Mi India along with its network of distributors and retail partners has pledged to give over 2,500 brand new smartphones worth ₹2 crore to children from communities that are worst-affected by the pandemic. Under this initiative, the company’s 2,500-plus exclusive retail network will come together to donate phones to children in seven cities, including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

This is in continuation of the efforts undertaken by Mi’s retail and distribution partners in stepping up to contribute to the society. In the recent past, Mi’s partners have helped over two lakh families affected by the Covid Lockdown with daily rations and supported over 10,000 families impacted by Cyclone Amphan, besides actively supporting the needy. In March, the company had pledged a contribution of ₹15 crore to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds across States to fight against the pandemic. It also partnered with Give India on Mi.com to raise ₹1 crore to make available hygiene kits for families who don’t have access to soaps, sanitisers and masks.

In addition, Mi India has partnered with Teach For India to ensure that the children can avail these smartphones for online learning and education. With schools going online, thousands of students have been unable to attend classes. The partnership will ensure that these brand new Mi smartphones can be used by children to access online classes, ensuring continuity in their education.

“At Mi India, we have always believed in making technology accessible to every Indian. We are very grateful to our retail partners who have come together with Mi India to pledge the 2500-plus smartphones under this initiative. Children’s education is a cause we will continue to work towards ” said Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer at Mi India.

Mi India has been the top smartphone player since Q3 2017, as per the IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report, and the No 1 Smart TV brand since Q2 2018, according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Tracker.

“The pandemic has threatened the very moral and social fabric of the nation. The dynamics of education have changed especially for under-resourced communities. Teach For India is adapting a new approach, blended learning, which has the potential to change the way children across India learn. We are extremely delighted to partner with Mi India and are thankful to them for stepping forward to empower these students to get the right tools for education,” said Sandeep Rai, Chief of City Operations at Teach for India.