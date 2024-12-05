Even as there is debate on the technology that India should adopt for transitioning from analogue radio broadcasting to digital radio broadcasting in India, Prasar Bharati has deployed the open-source Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) for some of its radio stations

“Prasar Bharati has conducted experimental studies on two digital radio broadcasting standards in the popular FM band at Delhi and Jaipur during the years 2020 and 2021. Further, Prasar Bharati has stated that Akashwani has installed 35 Medium Wave (MW) and 3 Short wave (SW) Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) Transmitters for Digital terrestrial radio broadcasting which are capable to operate in Digital mode, Analog mode and can simulcast in both the modes. Further, 3 more Digital-ready MW transmitters have also been upgraded to MW DRM,” Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said in a written reply in Lok Sabha. Industry analysts said that this may indicate the Centre’s stand on the tech debate.

Earlier submissions to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) highlighted how the divide between the use of DRM versus HD Radio mirrored a larger debate over the use of open standard vs proprietary technology. DRM is a free standard that does not demand royalty from its users. Conversation with experts like Professor V Sridhar from the International Institute of Information Technology in Bangalore stressed that in India open standards usually won any competition with a royalty-based technology.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit