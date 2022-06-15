Micelio Mobility and NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore partner to help clean mobility startups 

Micelio Mobility has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NSRCEL, the incubation hub at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore to become their e-mobility ecosystem partner.

Together, they will focus on three areas that are of Policy - helping startups navigate regulations and propose streamlined policies to the government; Technology - providing startups with access to latest testing facilities and a community to collaborate and share knowledge; and Networks - necessary partnerships for startups to collaborate.

Support to deal with constraints

This collaboration will provide the support that clean mobility startups will need. Transport is undergoing a transformative change that is unprecedented in recent times - startups will need help navigating new regulations and technologies as they look to scale, especially in light of recent supply chain constraints.

Shreyas Shibulal, Founder & Director, Micelio Mobility said, “NSRCEL and IIM Bangalore are leading names for innovation and quality, and their expertise in incubating startups will help unlock the next stage for clean mobility in India. Our partnership will help secure a conducive environment for clean mobility startups at NSRCEL who will be able to avail the testing facilities and vibrant community available at the Micelio Discovery Studio.”

The Micelio Fund is a Rs 150 crore commercial venture capital fund that looks to invest in early stage startups (Pre-Seed to Series A) with the potential to redefine the future of mobility in India.

Anand Sri Ganesh, Chief Operating Officer, NSRCEL said, “The partnership with Micelio Mobility furthers our goal of building a collaborative and inclusive mobility ecosystem that fosters growth of innovative mobility startups. With Micelo in our ecosystem, enabling a deeper integration of clean technology in the early stages of our startups.”