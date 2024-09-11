Microsoft Corp’s Indian arm has acquired 16.4 acres of land in Pune for around ₹520 crore, documents showed.

The land, located at Hinjewadi, was acquired from Indo Global Infotech City, according to registration documents provided by Square Yards. The company paid stamp duty of ₹31.2 crore on the transaction.

The Redmond-based software giant has been investing considerably in India’s commercial real estate. Earlier this year it acquired 48 acres of land in Hyderabad for ₹267 crore, while in 2022 it had acquired a 25-acre plot in Pimpri-Chinchwad for ₹328 crore. Both land acquisitions were for data centers. It already has data centres in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai. According to its website, it employs around 90 people in its data centres in Hyderabad and Pune.

The company employs over 23,000 people across cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. These teams support various business functions, including sales, marketing, research, development and customer support.

In February Microsoft’s chairman and CEO Satya Nadella had stressed on the significant role that Indian developers were playing in innovations in artificial intelligence. India has a massive presence on Microsoft-owned collaborative platform GitHub.

