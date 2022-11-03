Microsoft is introducing a new feature for Office Insiders that lets you insert images from your Android smartphone directly into web-based Word or PowerPoint.

Earlier, Microsoft already enabled content transfer between Windows PCs and Android via the Phone Link app that was revamped in March, but this is the first time it is bringing the feature into one of its apps.

How to add pictures directly from Android to Word or PPT:

Open a Word or PowerPoint on web.

Tap on Insert > Pictures > Mobile Device.

Select the preferred pictures and start uploading.

If by chance, the Android device is not linked to PC, follow these steps:

Scan the QR code that appears on your computer screen

Download the Link to Windows app from the Google Play Store.

Browse through your Android device’s photos from your PC and choose which ones you want to add to the Word or PowerPoint document.

