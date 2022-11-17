Microsoft has added the Games for Work app to teams for users to play casual games, including Minesweeper, Wordament, Solitaire, and Icebreaker.

Games for Work app

Spark connection and break the ice before the real work begins with Microsoft Solitaire, Minesweeper, IceBreakers, and Wordament in the new Games for Work app—launching today! Tag the co-workers you're playing with first. 👇 — Microsoft Teams (@MicrosoftTeams) November 16, 2022

Microsoft adds Minesweeper to Teams

Microsoft said in a blog post, “Games promote creativity, collaboration, and communication in powerful and unique ways, and we can’t wait to see how the Games for Work app on Microsoft Teams inspires productivity and helps foster connections in the workplace.”

Microsoft quoted a study by Brigham Young University, teams who played short video games together were 20 per cent more productive than those who participated in more traditional team-building activities.

Also Read: Why Microsoft paused its Windows 11 update to some users

The tech giant said up to 250 players can play using the multiplayer option. However, based on a TechCrunch report, the games are only available for Teams subscribers. The ad-free app was developed by an Xbox Games Studio — Microsoft Casual Games.

According to Microsoft, once the app is added to Teams, users can explore the games with co-workers inside Teams meetings.