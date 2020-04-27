Microsoft adds new features to Bing Covid-19 tracker for Indian users

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Microsoft on Monday announced new features for its interactive Covid-19 tracking map, the Bing Covid-19 Tracker to provide latest updates on the pandemic in India.
The Bing Covid-19 tracker will offer pandemic related content in nine Indian languages. The tracker now supports Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Users can select their preferred language by clicking on an icon on the top of the page that offers a drop-down menu listing languages supported.
Microsoft has now also linked the tracker with Apollo Hospitals’ self-assessment bot for Covid-19. Apollo had launched its AI self-assessment bot for users to assess their own symptoms and gauge their level of risk in contracting Covid-19. The assessment is based on questions related to a user’s age, gender, smoking habits, travel history and past conditions.
“The AI-powered Apollo Hospitals bot enables users to conduct a self-assessment of potential symptoms and risk level for Covid-19. Built on Azure, it has been developed on the basis of guidelines from the WHO and the MoHFW, Government of India. It is available in 4 Indian languages,” Microsoft said.
It provides a hub for telemedicine support from “reputed healthcare organizations.” Users can opt for online consultation with healthcare service providers in India like Apollo Hospitals, Practo, 1mg, and Mfine. Credible telemedicine providers can join the hub by applying online and undergoing an assessment process.
The tracker now allows users to track novel coronavirus (Covid-19) infections across the globe and in India at a “hyperlocal level. “
“Users can get statistics on infection, recoveries and fatalities in their own states and districts. They can also save locations of their near and dear ones to quickly view stats of those areas at one place,” Microsoft said in an official statement.
The Tracker provides information on helpline numbers and testing centres. It lists guidance and advisories from credible sources, including those from the Government of India, ICMR and WHO. Users can also access news articles from national and regional language media houses on the tracker.
The features are available on the Bing Covid-19 tracker that was launched in March and can be accessed through the link https://www.bing.com/covid as well as on Bing.com.
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
The rupee (INR) has opened the week higher versus the dollar (USD); it has begun today’s session at 76.17 ...
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...