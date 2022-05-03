Microsoft adds new features to OneDrive business users

Microsoft has announced some improvements to OneDrive for business users on the web for easier file management. The features will enhance the file management experience on OneDrive, Teams and SharePoint — XDA Developers reported.

Features introduced

Firstly, the ‘more places’ option on the sidebar allows OneDrive users to access all Teams from its web interface. Users can pin them to the Quick Access list. The feature was announced a few months ago and should be available now, XDA Developers’ report said. Users will also be able to switch libraries associated with Teams or SharePoint and pin them for easy access.

Microsoft will also introduce a destination picker with file locations for users to move files easily. For instance, the feature lets users move files from personal OneDrive storage to a shared SharePoint library. Also, a shortcut created to a shared folder in Teams would appear in the OneDrive folder. Users can also add shortcuts to shared folders in SharePoint or Teams directly on OneDrive. Another feature lets users erase large folders on OneDrive, with up to 10,000 items, at once. It helps users de-clutter Cloud storage, XDA Developers quoted.