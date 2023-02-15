Shell and Microsoft have collaborated to impart digital skills to students in vocational education institutes. The project aims to enable 5,000 youth across 24 government institutes with digital productivity and employability skills and prepare them for digital careers in the manufacturing and energy sectors.

Emerging technologies are changing the nature of jobs and redefining the scope of productivity in every sector. Job roles across sectors that typically did not require digital skills earlier demand foundational digital skills to adapt to new requirements. The addition of a digital curriculum to the training offered in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnics will enable the students in non-IT trades to enhance skills for jobs.

Gunjan Patel, Director, Microsoft Philanthropies India, said, “In today’s digital-driven economy, it is critical to equip the youth in vocational education, especially in non-IT trades with digital skills to meet the demands of the rapidly transforming sectors. We are excited to join forces with Shell on this crucial initiative empowering skills for jobs and look forward to making a positive impact on the youth of India.”.

Digital employment opportunities

With a goal to enable livelihood opportunities for students in ITI and polytechnic trades such as electrician, electrical engineering, fashion designing, and more, the first phase of the programme will focus on creating awareness about digital employment opportunities across Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Further, the initiative will support the enhancement of digital learning labs at these institutes and build the capacity of faculty members to sustain the outcomes of the programme. SRF Foundation will deploy the programme in each of the states and provide 240 hours of training, which includes modules on data analytics and sustainability at the workplace.

