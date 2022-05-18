Microsoft announces new Outlook for Windows

Microsoft is rolling out an updated version of its Outlook desktop app for Windows to beta Office Insiders. As per the Windows Latest report, the redesigned app known as One Outlook is part of Project Monarch. It is expected to replace all the existing Outlook clients on the desktop operating system and become the default mail app.

According to the XDA Developers report, One Outlook will have Microsoft Loop components, formerly called Fluid Framework. It enables users to share information across different platforms, including Teams and Outlook, along with the ability to edit. Calendar and To-Do list features will be accessible on the web version. Users can easily create a to-do list or events from the side panel menu available on the app. The new Outlook app allows users to attach files and documents using @mention, a feature similar to tagging an individual in a conversation.

One Outlook will also alert users when they fail to respond to an important email. It also lets users pin messages to the inbox, XDA Developers reported. It further said that most of the features are inherited from Outlook web.

Microsoft is exploring multiple-accounts support on One Outlook, according to a Windows Latest report.