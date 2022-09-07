Microsoft announces new Teams Rooms Pro

Microsoft is introducing new Teams Rooms Pro and Teams Rooms Basic plans, which will replace the company’s existing Teams Rooms Standard and Teams Rooms Premium. According to an XDA Developers report, the basic service is free to starters who buy a Teams Rooms device.

The Teams Rooms Standard plan is available at the cost of $15 per device per month. Some features, including Microsoft Intune management or Azure Active Directory Premium Plan 1, are no longer available in the Basic Plan. Up to 25 devices can be registered with a Teams Rooms Basic license under the same tenant, XDA Developers reported.

Teams Rooms Pro features include smart capturing, the ability to join meeting across Teams clouds, a large gallery view, dual-screen support, and support for chat and Loop components. The security and management features include Microsoft Endpoint Manager, remote settings configuration, device history, app updates, and AI-powered remediation . Teams Rooms Pro is available at $40 per device per month, while Teams Rooms Premium costs around $50 per device per month.