Microsoft will train and certify over 1 lakh software developers under its pan-India ‘Future Ready Champions of Code’ program, the company announced.

The program will provide resources to learn new Microsoft cloud certifications, and an opportunity to participate in a nationwide hackathon to innovate India’s growth with themes focused on Industry innovation, Smart city, and Green or sustainable software.

“The month-long programme will be supported by Microsoft’s customers and partners, including Accenture, HCLTech, Icertis, Infosys, InMobi, OYO, PayU, TCS, Tech Mahindra, udaan, VerSe Innovation, Wibmo (A PayU company) and Wipro among others with a focus to fast-track competency development among their developer teams,” Microsoft said in its statement.

“The Future Ready Champions of Code presents a unique opportunity to be a stronger driver of this community. With this program, we are helping developers and academia be future-ready by upskilling and empowering them with platforms and tools,” said Aparna Gupta, Executive Director, Customer Success at Microsoft India.

