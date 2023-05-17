Microsoft has announced the launch of a Bing Chat AI widget on Android and iOS devices. The functionality will let users continue accessing Bing Chat conversations on mobile from a PC. The feature will be available to all users within the next week, The Verge reported. Users can pin the widget to the home screen for quick access.

Meanwhile, the company has launched contextual chat inside Microsoft Edge on iOS and Android. It will soon let users ask questions about the web page they’re viewing and summarize its content.

Also read: How to use Google Bard AI

SwiftKey was integrated with Bing-powered updates recently on both iOS and Android. The company is now updating its mobile keyboard with the ability to compose full messages with tone, format, and length options.

Skype users can add Bing chatbot to group chats and let other participants interact with the AI. This comes after the company tweaked the visual elements of the chatbot to show images as part of the chat responses.