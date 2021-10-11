Microsoft brings personal chats to Teams for Windows 11

Windows 11 users can now start using Chat from Microsoft Teams on Windows, Microsoft has announced.

The chat experience is a signature, lightweight experience being introduced to let Teams users with personal accounts quickly start a video call or chat with friends and family.

Chat from Microsoft Teams will be pinned to the Taskbar at Windows 11 start up.

The new Teams experience on Windows 11 and Chat are meant only for personal Microsoft accounts and will be available only to individuals using such accounts.

There will be a different version of Teams for work purposes.

“There are two different apps of Microsoft Teams on Windows 11 – for personal and for work purposes. The Teams app labelled as work or school uses the icon with blue tile with a white letter “T” inside,” Microsoft explained.

When a user tries to log onto Chat with their work or school account, they will be redirected to download Teams for work or school.

If a user had Teams installed prior to upgrading their device to Windows 11, they can continue to use Teams for work or school same as before. Their settings for the work or school app will remain in place. For users previously using one Teams app for both personal and work or school accounts on Windows 11, they will now have a dedicated app for each experience.

“If you accidentally try to log into the wrong version of the app, Teams will inform you,” it said.

New features

Earlier this year, Microsoft had released new features designed for personal chats on Teams. These include Together Mode, Polls, etc.

Windows 11 comes with a built-in Teams app integrated into the taskbar aimed at facilitating the new hybrid work environment.

Windows 11 upgrade became available in India from October 5 through a free upgrade on eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs pre-installed with Windows 11.

New pre-installed Windows 11 devices have begun rolling out from partners including ASUS, HP and Lenovo with more coming soon from partners like Acer and Dell, Microsoft had said.

Windows will inform the users of the update if they have a Windows 10 PC that’s eligible for the upgrade. They can also check to see if Windows 11 is ready for their device by going to: Settings > Windows Update and selecting ‘Check for updates.’