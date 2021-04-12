Info-tech

Microsoft buys Nuance

Microsoft buys Nuance in deal worth $19.7 billion

PTI New York | Updated on April 12, 2021

Microsoft will pay $56 per share

Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about $16 billion including debt.

Microsoft will pay $56.00 per share.

Microsoft's acquisition of Nuance comes after the companies formed a partnership in 2019.

The transaction is expected to close this year.

