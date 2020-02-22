Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India from February 24-26

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will be visiting India starting February 24, according to an official announcement by Microsoft.
The company has also put out an announcement on its website where it will be sharing live updates regarding its Indian-origin CEO’s visit to India from February 24-26.
“Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will share his vision for the future of technology and how Indian organisations can lead in an era of digital transformation,” reads the company’s website.
Nadella’s visit would begin from Mumbai where the tech mogul will be attending Microsoft’s CEO summit.
Microsoft will be hosting its “Microsoft Future Decoded – CEO Summit” in Mumbai on February 24. It will be an exclusive gathering of leaders across sectors. The summit will be addressed by industry stalwarts and Microsoft executive including Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO and Jean Philippe Courtois, EVP and President, Global Sales, Marketing and Operations.
From thereon, Nadella will be heading to Bengaluru on February 25 for the ‘Microsoft Future Decoded – Tech Summit’ to be held in the city. At the summit, Nadella will talk about his vision for the future of technology and the role of Indian organisations in this “era of digital transformation.”
India is one of the largest markets for Microsoft having its research and development centre in the southern city of Hyderabad.
The news comes after the recent visit of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in January. Nadella is also planning to set up a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit as per a Reuters report.
Nadella’s visit would also coincide with the much talked about India visit of the US President Donald Trump. Trump is all set to visit India on February 24-25.
