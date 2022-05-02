Microsoft Edge will soon come with a free built-in VPN

Microsoft has announced that it is working on adding a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to its Edge browser. As per Microsoft, a Cloudflare-powered VPN service called ‘Edge Secure Network’ is being tested and will roll out to the public as part of a security upgrade. It is aimed at bringing security and privacy.

The feature will encrypt the internet connection, and its functionality could protect users’ data from the internet service provider, Engadget reported.

Users can use a virtual IP address to hide their location and browse the web. The Verge reported that users could also access content blocked on platforms such as Netflix and Hulu.

“Data is routed from Edge through an encrypted tunnel to create a secure connection when using the Microsoft Edge Secure network, even when using a non-secure URL that begins with HTTP. Hackers will have a harder time accessing browsing data on a shared public Wi-Fi network as a result of this, “Microsoft said in a statement.

Microsoft has set a monthly data limit of 1GB for its free VPN service. Users must first create a Microsoft account.

The Verge reported that Cloudflare would collect support and diagnostic information from the service, and Microsoft would get rid of that data every 25 hours.

The company has not announced a timeline for the release of this feature. The Verge reported that it is expected to roll out soon to one of the Microsoft Edge Insider channels. Once the feature is available, users will be able to turn on the VPN using the ‘Secure Network’ option.