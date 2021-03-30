Microsoft extends commitment to help 2.5 lakh companies make a skills-based hire in 2021

Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that it would extend its commitment to help 2,50,000 companies globally make a skills-based hire in 2021.

The tech giant has so far helped over 30 million people in 249 countries and territories gain access to digital skills as part of its global skills initiatives launched last summer. Of this, close to 3 million are from India, it said. This surpasses its initial goal of 25 million.

"Millions of people turned to online learning courses from GitHub, LinkedIn and Microsoft during the pandemic to help prepare for and secure the most in-demand roles, including customer service, project management and data analysis," it said in an official release.

The announcement builds on the company’s efforts to help people by extending through 2021 free LinkedIn Learning and Microsoft Learn courses and certifications that align to 10 of the most in-demand jobs.

It further announced the next stage of the initiative, with a suite of new tools and platforms designed to connect skilled job seekers with employers.

“Skills will be the new currency in the post-pandemic world. Over the past year, we’ve seen the pandemic affect people all across the world, including those who could bear it the least,” said Microsoft Asia President, Ahmed Mazhari.

“For us to emerge stronger from the pandemic, re-skilling needs to be at the centre of our economic reset. Together with LinkedIn, we are doubling down our efforts to re-design work in the region by supporting the development of a more inclusive skills-based labour market, creating more alternatives, greater flexibility, and accessible learning paths that connect people more readily with new job opportunities,” added Mazhari.

New LinkedIn initiatives

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn is planning to help 250,000 companies globally make skills-based hires this year through new and existing hiring products.

The company has announced new tools and initiatives for the same. It will pilot the LinkedIn Skills Path initiative meant to help companies hire for skills.

The initiative will combine LinkedIn Learning courses with Skill Assessments to help recruiters source candidates based on their proven skills.

LinkedIn is piloting Skills Path with various companies, including BlackRock, Gap Inc. and TaskRabbit.

It will also introduce new profile features for users, including a video Cover Story that allows job seekers to demonstrate their soft skills to recruiters and hiring managers.

75 per cent of hiring managers believe a standard resume is insufficient in evaluating a candidate’s soft skills, and almost 80 per cent believe video has become more important when evaluating candidates, a LinkedIn survey said.

Apart from this, it will also expand access to its Skills Graph.

Microsoft will supplement LinkedIn’s work with tools such as Career Coach, a Microsoft Teams for Education app powered by LinkedIn that provides personalised guidance for higher education students to navigate their career journey. Career Coach leverages artificial intelligence for an AI-based skills identifier. LinkedIn integration aligns a student’s comprehensive profile with job market trends and helps them grow real-world skills and connect with mentors and peers.

Olivier Legrand, Managing Director & Vice-President, Asia Pacific & China at LinkedIn said, “More and more, we are seeing skills-based hiring becoming critical in our world of work. We’ve seen people across the globe express a desire to learn and build their skills, and organisations, too, are hiring based on skills instead of traditional qualifications. LinkedIn, together with Microsoft, is committed to helping everyone shift towards a skills-based economy. In 2021, we will continue our efforts to equip job seekers with the right resources to pick up new skills, and connect them to opportunities, as well as aim to help 250,000 organisations make a skills-based hire.”

The tech giant has worked closely with its non-profit partners as part of the initiative.

Microsoft is also announcing a new online service, Career Connector, that will provide 50,000 job seekers worldwide the opportunity to secure a tech-enabled job over the next three years, it said.

“It will focus on learners who have built skills via Microsoft’s non-profit and learning partners, with an emphasis on women and under-represented minorities in technology,” it added.

In India, Microsoft has partnered with the government, industry bodies and non-profit partners over the last year on various skilling initiatives, including the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the Directorate-General of Training (DGT), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and NASSCOM Foundation.