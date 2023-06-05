Microsoft faced a global outage on some of its products including Outlook and Teams which impacted companies and individuals in India also.

“We’re investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web,” Microsoft tweeted without giving details of the problem. The tech company sent out a message to some of the corporate clients around 8.20 PM in India flagging a “potential problem” that may have “end-user” impact

The tech company has had a series of outage this year. On May 9, the company said it was investigating an issue with accessing some Microsoft 365 services and features for users within the UK. In April, Microsoft reported an outage blocking customers worldwide from accessing and using web apps like Excel Online and online services.

