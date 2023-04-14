Microsoft has announced the integration of Bing AI features into SwiftKey on Android and iOS, improving functions such as chat, tone and search. The tech giant, soon after launching its AI-powered Security Copilot, a new assistant for cyber professionals, began exploring ads in Bing Chat.

According to a TechCrunch report, the Bing AI integration to SwiftKey will let users chat with the bot directly from their mobile keyboard and search for things without having to switch between apps.

If the feature is available, users will see a Bing icon above the keyboard.

The chat feature allows users access the new Bing for more detailed queries. The tone feature will let users communicate more effectively using AI t customise the text. It could be useful to send formal emails and professional conversation.

With the search functionality, users can search the web directly from the keyboard. These features are accessible in all markets where the new Bing is available. However, some of these might require users to sign into their Microsoft accounts.

The tech giant is also launching greater access to Bing in group chats on Skype.

“To get started, search for ‘Bing in Skype’ in your Skype contacts and add it to a group chat, just like you would any other contact. Just like on desktop, the new Bing chat responses in the Skype app which reference facts are cited with web links to sources, so you can double-check where the information is coming from,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

In addition, Bing is also available via Microsoft Start, the company’s personalised news reading functionality.

