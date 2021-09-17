Microsoft introduces password removal for Microsoft Accounts

Microsoft is making it possible for users with consumer Microsoft accounts to log in without a password, using other methods of authentication. “We’re excited to announce that anyone using a consumer Microsoft account can go completely passwordless,” Microsoft announced in a post.

With this, users can now delete their password from their Microsoft account or set up a new account without a password. They can sign-in using other more “secure and convenient” authentication methods such as the Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, or physical security keys, it said.

The tech giant has been pushing for passwordless sign-ins for a few years now. It first introduced passwordless sign-ins for Windows 10 in 2019 letting users log in instead with Windows Hello Face, Fingerprint, or PIN.

A couple of years ago, it also shared a four-step approach to “ending the era of passwords for organisations”.

Preventing password attacks

The tech giant said that weak passwords are the entry point for the majority of attacks across enterprise and consumer accounts. There are a whopping 579 password attacks every second, amounting to around 18 billion every year, it said.

Users can complete the process of removing their password in three steps. They will need to visit the Advanced Security Options for their Microsoft account, select Passwordless Account, then follow the on-screen prompts.

Once they’ve removed their password, they can sign in to their account by approving a notification from the Microsoft Authenticator app.

Apart from this, the tech giant will soon start the development work necessary to eliminate passwords for Azure AD accounts as well, it said.