Microsoft investigates Teams outage, services down for users across the globe

BL Internet Desk | Chennai, July 21 | Updated on: Jul 21, 2022
“Microsoft Teams functionality is beginning to recover,” Microsoft tweeted

Microsoft Teams app was down for thousands of users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

“There were more than 4,800 incidents of people who reported issues with Microsoft Teams on Wednesday,” said Downdetector.com.

Microsoft investigates the issue

Earlier today, Microsoft tweeted that they are investigating the issue after receiving reports of users unable to access the Teams app. However, the tech giant Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

“We have determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service. We are working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate the impact,” Microsoft wrote on Twitter.

“Our telemetry indicates that Microsoft Teams functionality is beginning to recover,” the company added.

Published on July 21, 2022
