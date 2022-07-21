Microsoft investigates Teams outage, services down for users across the globe

Microsoft Teams app was down for thousands of users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

User reports indicate Microsoft Teams is having problems since 9:26 AM IST. https://t.co/HUZHE5Dyds RT if you're also having problems #teamsdown — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) July 21, 2022

“There were more than 4,800 incidents of people who reported issues with Microsoft Teams on Wednesday,” said Downdetector.com.

Microsoft investigates the issue

Earlier today, Microsoft tweeted that they are investigating the issue after receiving reports of users unable to access the Teams app. However, the tech giant Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022

“We have determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service. We are working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate the impact,” Microsoft wrote on Twitter.

“Our telemetry indicates that Microsoft Teams functionality is beginning to recover,” the company added.

Our telemetry indicates that Microsoft Teams functionality is beginning to recover. We're continuing our efforts to implement relief within the environment. Additional information can be found under TM402718, MO402741, or at https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022