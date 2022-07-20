Microsoft is adding new collaboration tools to Teams

Microsoft is launching Viva Engage, a Facebook-like app inside Teams to heighten social networking at work. Viva Engage app will let employees share video stories or posts documenting their activities. Just like Facebook and Instagram, stories land up at the top of the storyline in a carousel.

Storylines

Users will also be able to schedule virtual events, pin conversations and post announcements with notifications across Teams, Outlook and Viva Connections. Viva Engage allows users to connect with communities.

Communities tab

Community interactions

According to Microsoft, users need to install and pin Viva Engage to access the features on the web, desktop and mobile versions of the Teams app.

Apart from Viva Engage, Microsoft includes the ability to record and share videos directly within the Teams app. The application also has a new Excel Live feature that lets users collaborate on certain content within the Teams meeting window and simultaneously edit workbooks during a meeting within the app.