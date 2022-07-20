hamburger

Info-tech

Microsoft is adding new collaboration tools to Teams

Madhu Balaji | Chennai, July 20 | Updated on: Jul 20, 2022
Microsoft adds new features to its Teams app

Microsoft adds new features to its Teams app | Photo Credit: CHARLES PLATIAU

Microsoft Teams to support Excel Live editing feature

Microsoft is launching Viva Engage, a Facebook-like app inside Teams to heighten social networking at work. Viva Engage app will let employees share video stories or posts documenting their activities. Just like Facebook and Instagram, stories land up at the top of the storyline in a carousel.

Storylines

Storylines

Users will also be able to schedule virtual events, pin conversations and post announcements with notifications across Teams, Outlook and Viva Connections. Viva Engage allows users to connect with communities.

Communities tab

Communities tab

Community interactions

Community interactions

According to Microsoft, users need to install and pin Viva Engage to access the features on the web, desktop and mobile versions of the Teams app.

Apart from Viva Engage, Microsoft includes the ability to record and share videos directly within the Teams app. The application also has a new Excel Live feature that lets users collaborate on certain content within the Teams meeting window and simultaneously edit workbooks during a meeting within the app.

Published on July 20, 2022
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you