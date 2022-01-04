Microsoft issues fix for Exchange server Y2K22 bug

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
The email service of Microsoft was hit by a Y2K22 bug that clogged up Exchange servers, which prevented users from accessing their inbox.
Microsoft’s expanding footprint
There was a problem with the naming convention, which broke the functionality. The update 220101001 deployed exceeded the arbitrary limit of 2147483647, which became a failure.
“The problem relates to a date check failure with the change of the new year and it is not a failure of the AV engine itself. This is not an issue with malware scanning or the malware engine, and it is not a security-related issue. The version checking performed against the signature file causing the malware engine to crash, resulting in messages being stuck in transport queues”, said Microsoft on its support page.
Global race to patch critical computer bug
The solutions provided by the company can be automatically done or manually, as prescribed in the Microsoft support page.
“We have now created a solution to address the problem of messages stuck in transport queues on Exchange Server 2016 and Exchange Server 2019 because of a latent date issue in a signature file used by the malware scanning engine within Exchange Server”, Microsoft said on its support page.
