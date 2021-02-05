Microsoft launches employee experience platform, Microsoft Viva

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Microsoft Corp has announced the launch of a new employee experience platform, Microsoft Viva.
Viva is designed to help employees and organisations navigate remote work.
“We have participated in the largest at-scale remote work experiment the world has seen, and it has had a dramatic impact on the employee experience,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft.
“Every organisation will require a unified employee experience from onboarding and collaboration to continuous learning and growth. Viva brings together everything an employee needs to be successful, from day one, in a single, integrated experience directly in Teams,” added Nadella.
Also read: Australia’s media laws: Why Microsoft could be the surprise winner
Microsoft Viva builds on the capabilities of Teams and Microsoft 365 to unify the employee experience across four key areas — Engagement, Wellbeing, Learning and Knowledge
The tech giant has announced an initial set of modules in Viva which also includes integrations from Viva partners, and platform extensibilities to enable customers to integrate their existing employee experience systems and tools with the platform.
Employees can access internal communications and company resources through Viva Connections. It can be done through a customisable app in Microsoft Teams. The Connections app for Teams will be available on desktop in public preview in the first half of 2021 with a mobile app coming later this year, Microsoft said.
Viva Insights gives individuals, managers and leaders personalised and actionable insights. Personal experiences and insights will be visible only to the employee. Managers and leaders can also see trends at team and organisation level along with recommendations to better balance productivity and well-being.
In addition, a new dashboard will allows organisations to combine employee feedback from LinkedIn’s Glint with collaboration data from Viva Insights.
Customers will also be able to incorporate data from third-party services like Zoom, Workday and SAP SuccessFactors. The Viva Insights app in Teams and the new Glint and Viva Insights dashboard are now available in public preview.
Viva Learning will aggregate learning resources for employees. It will consist of all the learning resources available to an organisation in one place, including content from LinkedIn Learning, Microsoft Learn, third-party providers including Skillsoft, Coursera, Pluralsight and edX, as well as an organisation’s own content library.
Also read: Microsoft launches India Development Center facility in NCR
“The Viva Learning app is now available in private preview, and starting later this year Viva Learning will offer integrations with leading learning management systems, including Cornerstone OnDemand, Saba and SAP SuccessFactors,” Microsoft said.
Viva Topics is meant to provide a knowledge discovery experience that helps people connect to information and experts across the company.
“Using AI to reason over a customer’s Microsoft 365 data, and with the ability to integrate knowledge from a variety of third-party services such as ServiceNow and Salesforce, Viva Topics automatically surfaces topic cards within conversations and documents across Microsoft 365 and Teams,” the company explained.
When a user clocks on a card, it opens a topic page with relevant documents, conversations, videos and people. Viva Topics is now generally available as an add-on to Microsoft 365 commercial plans.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...