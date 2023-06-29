Microsoft has launched a new AI training initiative through LinkedIn’s training platform. According to Microsoft, the initiative, part of its Skills for Jobs programme, will include free courses created by LinkedIn, providing learners “the first Professional Certificate on Generative AI in the online learning market.”

The course will cover introductory AI concepts and ‘responsible AI frameworks.’

The framework, according to a blog post by Kate Behncken, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Philanthropies, on LinkedIn, will include the first Professional Certificate on Generative AI in the online learning market; a new open global grant challenge in coordination with data.org to uncover new ways of training workers on generative AI; and greater access to free digital learning events and resources for everyone to improve their AI fluency.

“This Professional Certificate on Generative AI is currently available in English and will launch in Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Simplified Chinese, and Japanese over the coming months on LinkedIn Learning,” the blog post added.

Additionally, Microsoft Learn AI Skills Challenge, a free technical training challenge to learn essential AI skills with Microsoft products and services, will launch on July 17.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit