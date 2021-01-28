Microsoft launches India Development Center facility in NCR

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Microsoft today announced the launch of its new India Development Center (IDC) facility at the National Capital Region.
The facility will serve as a premier hub for driving cutting-edge engineering and innovation, Microsoft said. IDC NCR is Microsoft’s third Development Center in India after Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
The IDC NCR facility will collaborate with Microsoft teams across the globe to build products and services for driving digital innovation. It will also provide opportunities for engineering talent in the areas of business & productivity tools, AI, cloud & enterprise, core services, and the new gaming division.
The workspace architecture of the new facility is inspired by the Taj Mahal. The facility is an amalgamation of the latest Microsoft technologies and locally sourced materials, Microsoft said.
Riku Pentikäinen, Regional Director, Asia Real Estates Operations, Microsoft said: “Recognising the strategic importance of establishing Microsoft engineering presence in Noida, my team went over and beyond in ensuring that our first engineering hub in Noida truly represents Microsoft Design Language infused with local culture and inheritance.”
“Digital Transformation is set to trigger the new frontier of innovation, and the excellent facilities at the Microsoft Noida workplace provide the right environment for shaping the future of the IT industry in this part of the world,” said Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India Research & Development Pvt. Ltd.
IDC also recently opened an additional office space at Sohini Tech Park in Hyderabad, built to a hybrid work environment.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...