Microsoft launches India Development Center facility in NCR

Microsoft today announced the launch of its new India Development Center (IDC) facility at the National Capital Region.

The facility will serve as a premier hub for driving cutting-edge engineering and innovation, Microsoft said. IDC NCR is Microsoft’s third Development Center in India after Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The IDC NCR facility will collaborate with Microsoft teams across the globe to build products and services for driving digital innovation. It will also provide opportunities for engineering talent in the areas of business & productivity tools, AI, cloud & enterprise, core services, and the new gaming division.

The workspace architecture of the new facility is inspired by the Taj Mahal. The facility is an amalgamation of the latest Microsoft technologies and locally sourced materials, Microsoft said.

Riku Pentikäinen, Regional Director, Asia Real Estates Operations, Microsoft said: “Recognising the strategic importance of establishing Microsoft engineering presence in Noida, my team went over and beyond in ensuring that our first engineering hub in Noida truly represents Microsoft Design Language infused with local culture and inheritance.”

“Digital Transformation is set to trigger the new frontier of innovation, and the excellent facilities at the Microsoft Noida workplace provide the right environment for shaping the future of the IT industry in this part of the world,” said Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India Research & Development Pvt. Ltd.

IDC also recently opened an additional office space at Sohini Tech Park in Hyderabad, built to a hybrid work environment.