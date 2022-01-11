Microsoft launches latest Surface Pro X in India

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Microsoft India on Tuesday announced the availability of the latest Surface Pro X with Wi-Fi.
The device comes with a custom-built Microsoft processor that delivers 8-core performance. The new model is the thinnest 13-inch Surface device that comes with a high-resolution 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen. It weighs 774gms.
The device comes with a 5.0MP front-facing camera and supports 1080p HD video. Powered by artificial intelligence and the onboard neural engine, the Eye Contact feature help adjust users’ gaze on video calls so that they appear to be looking directly in the camera. For audio, the device has dual far-field Studio Mics and optimised speakers. The device includes two USB-C ports and a dedicated magnetic Surflink (with an extra USB-A).
It comes with Windows 11 and 64-bit emulation built-in.
“Apps like Microsoft Teams and Office are optimized for ARM, as are other apps like Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom,” Microsoft said.
The device will be available via commercial authorized resellers, Reliance Digital stores and reliancedigital.in.
Available for consumers, the Surface Pro X Wi-Fi with SQ1 processors in the 8GB+128 variant (Platinum colour) will be priced at ₹93,999.
The Surface for business lineup includes the Surface Pro X Wi-Fi SQ1/8GB+128 Platinum variant priced at ₹94,599, the Surface Pro X Wi-Fi SQ1/8GB+256GB Platinum variant costing ₹113,299, the Surface Pro X Wi-Fi SQ2/16GB+256GB Platinum variant at ₹131,799 and the Surface Pro X Wi-Fi SQ2/16GB+512GB Platinum variant priced ₹150,499.
The Surface Pro Keyboard and Signature Type Cover will be sold separately.
