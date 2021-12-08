Microsoft launches new Azure Availability Zones in its Central India datacentre region

The Shah of Mahindra
Microsoft India on Wednesday announced the launch of Availability Zones in its Central India datacenter region.
Azure Availability Zones are physically and logically separated datacentres with independent power source, network, and cooling. The new Azure Availability Zones have been launched in Pune.
"Azure Availability Zones allow businesses to spread their infrastructure and applications across dispersed datacentres, delivering additional protection and isolation from localised failures, which can range from mechanical or electrical issues, structure fires or flooding, or any unforeseen disaster," Microsoft explained in an official release.
"They also provide access to mission-critical application, data, and services to Azure customers," it said.
As per the tech giant, the new Azure Availability Zones in Pune ensures uptime of up to 99.99 per cent..This will enable customers of Microsoft in India to expand their infrastructure and applications across the data centres' locations.
Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India, said, “Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure comprises more than 60 announced datacentre regions around the world and has been essential in connecting people, businesses, and governments while running mission-critical applications."
"We are continually upgrading the infrastructure in India to provide support for customers building and operating applications and workloads. From facilitating architectures for modern cloud applications, to meeting data residency requirements, the new Azure Availability Zones in Central India will bring resilience to businesses, as they accelerate digital transformation," added Sodhi.
The tech giant evaluates over 30 viability and risk-based criteria which are considered to determine the configuration of Availability Zones as part of the design process.
Abhijit Mazumder, VP & Chief Information Officer, Tata Consultancy Services said, “Cloud First is an important component of the TCS' Business 4.0 framework that guides our internal IT strategy, and which our Microsoft Business Unit uses extensively to further our customers' growth and transformation agenda."
"We believe this launch of a new Azure Central India Availability Zones from Microsoft will further enhance the resiliency and availability of mission-critical applications for us, as well as our clients in the region," added Mazumder.
