Microsoft launches new testing programme to help make games more accessible

3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Microsoft has launched a platform-provided testing program to evaluate games based on accessibility.
This industry-first program has been launched alongside its updated Xbox Accessibility Guidelines (XAGs).
The XAGs are a “comprehensive set of best practices to support the game industry in driving accessibility efforts forward.”
Developers can now send Microsoft their Xbox or PC title and have it analysed and validated against the recommendations provided in the XAGs, Microsoft said in a blog post.
“Where issues are found, they are noted with reproduction steps, screenshots, and other information to help the developer understand what aspect of a given experience may be challenging for certain gamers with disabilities,” it explained.
The reports will also include additional information such as links to gaming accessibility and inclusive design documentation, non-profits and industry-recognised subject matter experts, platform-specific technical documentation, and more, it said.
The games sent to the program will also be tested by members of the Gaming & Disability Community. They will run test cases against games as well as provide their feedback and insights on the same.
