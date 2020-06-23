Microsoft launches preview of personal version of Microsoft Teams: Report

Microsoft on Monday rolled out a personal version of its video conferencing tool Microsoft Teams as a preview on Android and iOS, the Verge reported.

The launch is part of its broader efforts to garner relevant consumers, making Teams a useful tool for connecting with friends and families.

The personal version isn’t a rebranding of the tool and does not directly compete with personal communication tools such as iMessage, Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp.

The tool adds features to the existing Microsoft Teams tool to help people connect with personal contacts and do more than just chat.

Users can update the mobile version of Teams to log into the app with their personal Microsoft account, the report said. Users can switch within the personal and professional apps from work to a home account.

Features of the personal version of Microsft Teams would include text chat, video calling, shared lists, documents, calendars, and location sharing. The app also has a dashboard to compile events, locations, tasks, and images shared by a group.

Microsoft is also building a Safe feature into the personal version of Teams for groups to store and share information such as Wi-Fi password or Netflix account information. The feature is similar to the OneDrive Personal Vault feature, the report said.

Microsoft has started rolling out the consumer review for Android and iOS. It is likely to release additional features in the mobile preview based on feedback and later expand it to the desktop and web versions of the tool later this year.