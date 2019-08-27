Info-tech

Microsoft launches programme to train govt personnel in AI and cloud

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 27, 2019 Published on August 27, 2019

Programmes like this will help scale AI implementation and cloud adoption across states and sectors, says NITI Aayog CEO

Microsoft India, on Tuesday, launched the ‘Digital Governance Tech Tour’, an initiative aimed at training 5,000 government personnel in-charge of IT in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and intelligent cloud computing skills over a 12-month period.

Through this programme, Microsoft will help up-skill government officials, equipping them with the digital skills and experience needed to successfully deploy cloud-based solutions, a statement from Microsoft said.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, said, “For our country, the power of AI, cloud services, and data analytics needs to be brought to bear in core sectors for inclusive economic growth. As we move beyond pilots, and understand how to scale AI implementation and cloud adoption across states and sectors, it is vital to equip the ecosystem with the right know-how and skills. Collaboration with academia and the industry, and initiatives such as this, will help build the foundation towards an AI-enabled future.”

The programme will be open to technocrats and IT professionals across the government ecosystem. The first track — for technical directors, technical architects and project managers — will cover areas such as data, analytics and insights, ethical governance through AI, security considerations for moving to cloud, etc. The second track — for developers, IT architects and application architects — will deal with the fundamentals of Azure cloud.

