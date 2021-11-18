Microsoft launches Surface Go 3 in India

Microsoft has announced the launch of the new Surface Go 3 in India.

Pre-orders for the device have commenced on Amazon. The device will be generally available on Amazon from November 23. Commercial SKUs (stock-keeping units) will be available in the country starting December through authorised resellers, it said.

“We are pleased to bring the new Surface Go 3 to India, expanding our Surface portfolio for Windows 11,” said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.

“Throughout our history as Surface, we have seen that the most meaningful experiences come from innovation at the intersection of hardware and software. This idea was the catalyst for Surface—to build hardware that would not only be a stage for Windows but push the platform and the ecosystem forward. We hope that this new product will help more and more people to collaborate and create anytime and anywhere,” said Sodhi.

Features

The Surface 2-in-1 device comes with a 10.5- inch touch display. It is equipped with 1080 p cameras, studio microphones and Dolby Audio.

The device is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core processor. It brings optional LTE Advanced, all-day battery, built-in Microsoft security, and support for digital Pen and touch.

The pricing for the device starts at ₹57,999 for the commercial SKU in Pentium Gold colour with an 8 GB RAM and128 GB SSD.

Prices of Surface for Business units start from ₹42,999.