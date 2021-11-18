Microsoft launches Surface Go 3 in India

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Microsoft has announced the launch of the new Surface Go 3 in India.
Pre-orders for the device have commenced on Amazon. The device will be generally available on Amazon from November 23. Commercial SKUs (stock-keeping units) will be available in the country starting December through authorised resellers, it said.
“We are pleased to bring the new Surface Go 3 to India, expanding our Surface portfolio for Windows 11,” said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.
“Throughout our history as Surface, we have seen that the most meaningful experiences come from innovation at the intersection of hardware and software. This idea was the catalyst for Surface—to build hardware that would not only be a stage for Windows but push the platform and the ecosystem forward. We hope that this new product will help more and more people to collaborate and create anytime and anywhere,” said Sodhi.
The Surface 2-in-1 device comes with a 10.5- inch touch display. It is equipped with 1080 p cameras, studio microphones and Dolby Audio.
The device is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core processor. It brings optional LTE Advanced, all-day battery, built-in Microsoft security, and support for digital Pen and touch.
The pricing for the device starts at ₹57,999 for the commercial SKU in Pentium Gold colour with an 8 GB RAM and128 GB SSD.
Prices of Surface for Business units start from ₹42,999.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...