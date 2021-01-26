Microsoft makes it easier to share files from Outlook to Teams

Microsoft has enabled support for sharing files from Outlook to Teams directly through drag and drop.

The feature was first suggested by a user back in 2016 on a Microsoft Forum. A Microsoft admin has confirmed that the feature is now live for users on the post.

“I’m happy to let you know that drag and drop support for file attachments directly from Outlook to Teams is now available,” wrote the Microsoft employee.

Tanla ties up with Microsoft to launch blockchain-enabled CPaaS platform

The feature will make it easier to share attachments between the two Microsoft productivity apps.

It was first introduced in the Web client version of Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome in February 2020, Gadgets360 reported. It was then marked as ‘partially done’.

It was available on Teams Web client and was being tested directly from Outlook to Teams by October, the Microsoft Teams admin had said.

Microsoft to launch Surface Laptop Go in India today

Apart from this, the tech giant is also working on enabling Teams users that are using the free version of the app to use the calendar to schedule meetings.

“This [is] currently being tested internally. We will share an update as soon as one is available,” a Microsoft employee said.