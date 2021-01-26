Microsoft makes it easier to share files from Outlook to Teams

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Microsoft has enabled support for sharing files from Outlook to Teams directly through drag and drop.
The feature was first suggested by a user back in 2016 on a Microsoft Forum. A Microsoft admin has confirmed that the feature is now live for users on the post.
“I’m happy to let you know that drag and drop support for file attachments directly from Outlook to Teams is now available,” wrote the Microsoft employee.
Tanla ties up with Microsoft to launch blockchain-enabled CPaaS platform
The feature will make it easier to share attachments between the two Microsoft productivity apps.
It was first introduced in the Web client version of Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome in February 2020, Gadgets360 reported. It was then marked as ‘partially done’.
It was available on Teams Web client and was being tested directly from Outlook to Teams by October, the Microsoft Teams admin had said.
Microsoft to launch Surface Laptop Go in India today
Apart from this, the tech giant is also working on enabling Teams users that are using the free version of the app to use the calendar to schedule meetings.
“This [is] currently being tested internally. We will share an update as soon as one is available,” a Microsoft employee said.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
On the day the oleander baby was born, there was a steady, happy drizzle. Madhu woke up feeling unsteady. The ...
Mr Pandya rose from his recently inherited Japanese swivel chair and walked to observe his recently inherited ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...