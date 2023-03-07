Microsoft announced that Outlook will now be available for free on Apple’s Macbook. The mail and calendar app can be downloaded from the App Store, and users will not need a Microsoft 365 subscription or Office license to use it.

In a blog post, Microsoft announced a slew of new features for Outlook on macOS.

It stated that users can add Outlook.com, Gmail, iCloud, Yahoo!, or IMAP accounts in Outlook. Outlook for Mac will also come with a new user interface that is designed and optimised for macOS. Elements include a menu bar peek, notifiication center reminders, and widgets for agenda.

Outlook’s interface for Mac

Outlook for Mac will also feature a new ‘Handoff’ feature, which allows users to pick up tasks they left off, between iOS and Mac devices. This will require for the devices to be signed in to the same Apple ID.

Handoff on Outlook for macOS

Microsoft also announced Outlook Profiles, a feature that will allow Apple users to connect their email accounts to Apple’s Focus experience. “With Outlook Profiles, you won’t get unwanted notifications at the wrong time so you can stay focused on that important work email, with no distractions from your personal email,” the post stated.

Outlook Profiles

Apart from the new features, Outlook for Mac will also retain existing ones. A Focused inbox will automatically sort important emails from others, easily accessed through a toggle. Mails can also be pinned with a swipe, snoozed, categorised, and flagged.

Focused Inbox, Pinned mails

Finally, the My Day in the Outlook task pane will let users view an integrated, interactive calendar. This will display upcoming events and event details. The ability to RSVP, join virtual meetings, and create new events will also be available.