Microsoft is testing an in-built Ethereum crypto wallet feature in its Edge browser for users to store, send, and receive cryptocurrency and NFTs. The crypto wallet feature was first spotted by a Twitter user who shared some screenshots of the UI.

Newest in the gauntlet of questionable upcoming Microsoft Edge features, a crypto wallet 💸

Not really sure how to feel about this kind of thing being baked into the default browser, what are your thoughts?

More screenshots of the UI in the next tweet ➡️ pic.twitter.com/GAUPiZGLIY — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) March 17, 2023

The wallet is non-custodial and is integrated into Edge’s existing wallet feature for storing payment cards.

During the onboarding, testers are asked to generate a password and a 12-word recovery phrase to secure their assets. This means that the user’s crypto assets will be secured with a password and a trusted recovery method.

After the onboarding process, the wallet will generate an Ethereum address for users to receive funds through the Ethereum network, the Bleeping Computer reported. Users can have multiple Ethereum accounts, allowing them to switch as needed.

Users can log in and access their assets to transfer them using known addresses and names.

In addition, the tech giant has associated with Consensys, a blockchain software technology company, to offer a built-in cryptocurrency swap feature between Ethereum, Dai Stablecoin, Uniswap, USD Coin, and Tether Coin.

