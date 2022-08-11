Microsoft open sources its emoji for creators

Microsoft is open sourcing a complete suite of emojis in the Fluent design style, included in Windows 11 last year and its 3D versions in Teams apps in February. According to reports, a total of 1,538 emojis with 3D effects are available for users to incorporate into their logos and icons.

Microsoft’s emoji set

Microsoft is pushing them public in various formats, including SVG, PNG and JPG, aimed at boosting creativity. The emoji library is available on Figma and Github. Jon Friedman, Microsoft’s CVP of design and research, was quoted saying to The Verge, “The more open source we are internally and externally, the more product excellence we can build, and the more relevant we can be for all of humanity.” The company will let creators pick 3D emojis and remix them into stickers.

According to The Verge, 3D and animated versions of Fluent emoji are yet to appear on apps like Teams. However, users have to upgrade to Windows 11 to get new emojis. Microsoft does not plan to bring them to Windows 10.

The tech giant recently marked the 15th anniversary of OneDrive by announcing a new landing page design.