Microsoft Outlook back up for ‘majority of users’ after global outage

Microsoft’s email service Microsoft Outlook suffered a temporary outage for global users this morning.

Users took to social media complaining about not being able to access their email services.

“It's not working since 10:00 am. Unable to login / Email. Is there any problem in Hotmail/Outlook Email?” tweeted a user.

“Hi, we are noticing most of our office 365 business standard and Office 365 business basic user approx. 376 users are unable to access emails from web and outlook,” wrote another.

According to Down Detector, a platform that tracks downtime in such services, there were 246 reports around 10:49 AM IST of issues with Office 365. Overall, 58 per cent of the reported issues were related to Microsoft Outlook, 30 per cent with server connection, while 11 per cent were issues related to login.

“We've received reports of users experiencing issues accessing their Exchange Online accounts via Outlook on the Web. Our initial investigation indicates that India-based users were the primarily impacted audience. Further details can be found in your admin centre under EX223208,” Microsoft had tweeted.

“Users may be unable to access their email,” read a status update on the Office 365 service health page.

It had then updated users about the issue, stating that the problem was caused due to a recent configuration update.

“We've determined that a recent configuration update to components that route user requests was the cause of impact. We've reverted the update and are monitoring the service for recovery,” it had said.

Microsoft, in a tweet at 4:16 pm, said services were recovered for a majority of users.

“Rollback has mitigated impact for the affected features in SharePoint and Microsoft Teams (SI#MO223247). For impact to the Exchange service (SI# EX223208), majority of the users are seeing recovery and we’re taking measures to ensure full recovery for all our users worldwide,” Microsoft tweeted.

“The service has recovered for the majority of users. We are performing traffic-management optimisation measures to ensure the service recovers for all users,” read the updated status on Microsoft’s service health page.

This is the second time that the tech giant’s services have suffered a global outage this week. Microsoft on Tuesday resolved an issue that caused a massive outage in multiple Microsoft 365 services across the globe for all users. Microsoft had said that the outage was likely due to a recent change, which it had then rolled back.

