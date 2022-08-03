Microsoft Outlook Lite for Android is now available

Microsoft has launched itsOutlook Lite app on Android in 14 countries. The company also continues to test a new Outlook for Windows, according to The Verge.

Microsoft’s Outlook Lite is now available to users in India, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Venezuela. “We will review adding support for other countries in the future,” the company said in its statement.

Email inbox window of Outlook Lite app on Android

“With Outlook Lite, our goal is to make Outlook more accessible to users who are on lightweight mobile devices across the world,” it added.

Features of Outlook Lite

Outlook Lite is around 5MB in download size and “uses extremely low storage on the phone,” according to Microsoft. The light version of Microsoft’s Outlook app will provide access to components, including emails, and contacts.

Outlook Lite app: Email and calendar

The tech giant said in a blog post that the app runs faster on Android devices, including those configured with 1GB RAM. It performs on all networks, including 2G and 3G.

“Outlook Lite supports Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Exchange Online accounts,” Microsoft said.