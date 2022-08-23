Microsoft Outlook shows more ads on iOS & Android

Microsoft is pushing more ads in Outlook app on iOS and Android. Outlook mobile allows users to organise their inbox in two ways — single inbox or split categories having ‘focused’ and ‘other’ tabs.
According to The Verge report, Microsoft earlier published ads only in the ‘other’ tab for free users, but it is now extending to the single inbox as well. The change — rolling out for the past few months — will make the Microsoft Outlook experience tough for free users to avoid ads.
Microsoft spokesperson Caitlin Roulston told The Verge, “For free users of Outlook, ads are shown in their inbox and they can choose to enable the ‘focused inbox’ feature if they would like to see ads only in the ‘other’ inbox.” The only way to avoid ads is by subscribing to Microsoft 365.
