Microsoft-owned GitHub has laid off about 100-140 employees from its India office, majorly impacting the engineering roles.

Confirming the development, a GitHub spokesperson said: “As part of the reorganisation plan shared in February, workforce reductions were made today as part of difficult but necessary decisions and realignments to both protect the health of our business in the short term and grant us the capacity to invest in our long-term strategy, moving forward.”

Further, Gergely Orosz, who runs a technology newsletter The Pragmatic Engineer, said in a tweet, “GitHub’s India engineering team is no more. Yesterday, the complete development team was let go at once. We are talking of about 100 engineers. Engineers speculate this was done as teams were smaller than other locations, owning fewer and lower priority stuff.”

A closer look at layoffs A closer look at layoffs

Last month, GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke told employees that the company would let go 10 per cent of its workforce and make the shift to a complete remote workforce.

As the macroeconomic conditions worsen, big tech companies such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon are working towards reducing their expenses. This has led to mass layoffs in the tech sector, impacting thousands of employees across the globe.

GitHub is an online platform for software developers to build, scale, and deliver secure software. Over 100 million people, including developers from 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, are said to use GitHub to build together over 330 million repositories.