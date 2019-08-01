Microsoft partners Apollo Hospitals to fight cardiovascular diseases

Office Buzz: Grooming the next GM
Microsoft India and Apollo Hospitals Group have joined hands to set up a National Clinical Coordination Committee (NCCC), which will guide the two entities on all cardiology and cardiovascular related Artificial Intelligence projects.
It will also provide clinical insights on developing clinical algorithms and treatment guidelines based on the inferences of national, multi-centre prospective study.
“We are also engaging global consortium partners to scale the AI-powered API. We have already received the approval for a pilot study, and we hope that the findings will enable physicians to better understand the causes of CVDs in Indian population,” Anil Bhansali, Corporate Vice President, Cloud and Enterprise, Microsoft, said.
“We have brought some of the best cardiologists from renowned hospitals like AIIMS and KGMU to be a part of this committee. The NCCC will help us immensely in our fight against the rising tsunami of non-communicable diseases (NCDs),” Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, said.
“We are also extending the scope of our partnership with Microsoft to meet the growing healthcare demands of people across the country and contribute towards saving precious lives,” she said.
The committee will work for the AI-powered Cardiovascular Disease Risk Score API. It will have members drawn from Apollo Hospitals, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi; and King George’s Medical University, Lucknow.
CVDs are the biggest cause of mortality in India with nearly 25 per cent of mortalities in the age group of 25 to 69 years. Given the high prevalence of CVDs in the country, Apollo Hospitals and Microsoft India launched the first ever AI-powered CVD Risk Score API, designed specifically to predict the risk of CVD in the country in 2018.
