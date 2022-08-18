Microsoft plans to release next Windows 11 update in Sept

Microsoft is planning to release the next Windows 11 update — version 22H2 codenamed ‘Sun Valley 2’ — on September 20, 2022. The tech giant has been testing the update for months. According to reports, the update will include the ‘live captions’ feature, tweak app folders in the start menu, drag and drop on the taskbar, and new gestures and animations.

Microsoft is also introducing a new voice access tool for individuals to control PCs using voice commands, ANI reported. The task manager menu is being overhauled with a new dark mode, command bar, and an efficiency mode to limit apps from consuming resources. According to a Windows Central report, version 22H2 will be available as a free update for all Windows 11 users.

The tech giant is also exploring tabs for File Explorer, expected to launch in another update for 22H2 (later than September 20, 2022). The other update will also feature ‘suggested actions,’ according to The Verge.